XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 573.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 690.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 146.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $45,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. RH had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.71%. The firm had revenue of $813.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RH from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RH from $450.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RH from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.35.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

