Stewart Information Services (STC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:STC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. This trade represents a 5.20% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 44,842.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 607.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,478 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

