Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.48.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,740,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $833,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0%

DHR stock opened at $188.23 on Thursday. Danaher has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

