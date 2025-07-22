Finward Bancorp (FNWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Finward Bancorp to post earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.25 million. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.28%.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNWD opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.47. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.48 million, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Finward Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

