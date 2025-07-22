MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.00.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MYR Group from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $190.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $194.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in MYR Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 27,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.