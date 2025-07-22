Rollins (ROL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $988.77 million for the quarter.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ROL opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Rollins by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rollins by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rollins from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

