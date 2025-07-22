First American Financial (FAF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect First American Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 182.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 414,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First American Financial by 121.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

