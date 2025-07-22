Repsol (REPYY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Repsol to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Repsol had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.06%. On average, analysts expect Repsol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

REPYY opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.61. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $15.47.

Repsol Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.4554 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Repsol’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REPYY shares. Barclays upgraded Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REPYY

About Repsol

(Get Free Report)

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.