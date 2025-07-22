Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $450.78 million for the quarter.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.
HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
