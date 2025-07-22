Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $450.78 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 962.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 181,242 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HCSG

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.