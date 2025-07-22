SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SEI Investments to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $550.72 million for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $551.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC stock opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,750,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $1,668,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,843. This trade represents a 45.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock valued at $19,638,659 over the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.