Galapagos (GLPG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Galapagos to post earnings of ($0.34) per share and revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.22 million. On average, analysts expect Galapagos to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Galapagos Price Performance
Galapagos stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galapagos stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 2,245.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,946 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.17% of Galapagos worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
