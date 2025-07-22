Zynex (ZYXI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Zynex to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Zynex had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 million. On average, analysts expect Zynex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zynex Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.14. Zynex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Zynex from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zynex stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 239.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Zynex worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Featured Articles

