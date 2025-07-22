American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $37.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AHR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -140.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.67.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. American Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CIO Stefan K.L. Oh sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $139,346.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 95,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,723.10. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

