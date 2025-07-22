First Bancorp (FBNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Bancorp to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.81 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts expect First Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

First Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $4,046,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 258,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.