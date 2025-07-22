Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter. Ribbon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 436.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 82,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBBN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RBBN

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.