Towne Bank (TOWN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $202.18 million for the quarter.

Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Towne Bank had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Towne Bank’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Towne Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Towne Bank alerts:

Towne Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Towne Bank stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.80. Towne Bank has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $38.28.

Towne Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Towne Bank

Institutional Trading of Towne Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Towne Bank by 56.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 137,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Towne Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Towne Bank by 1,220.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 145,494 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Towne Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

About Towne Bank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Towne Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towne Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.