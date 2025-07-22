ICON (ICLR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. ICON has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.750-14.250 EPS.

ICON (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. ICON had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICON to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ICON alerts:

ICON Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.08. ICON has a 12-month low of $125.10 and a 12-month high of $342.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ICON from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of ICON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ICON from $262.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ICON from $200.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

View Our Latest Report on ICLR

About ICON

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.