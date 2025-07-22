Wall Street Zen Downgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Hold

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.0%

JKHY opened at $176.86 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,550,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 169.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.