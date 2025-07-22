MaxLinear (MXL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect MaxLinear to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter. MaxLinear has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 61.63%. The business had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MaxLinear to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL stock opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MXL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,948. This trade represents a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 56.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 106,355 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 182,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 74,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

