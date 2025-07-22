ACNB (ACNB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect ACNB to post earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. ACNB had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. On average, analysts expect ACNB to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACNB Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACNB stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

