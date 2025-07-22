OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $97.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 5.38%. On average, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 911.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 733,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 121,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

