Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $94.76 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.