Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 53.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.1%

MANH stock opened at $199.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.85.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

