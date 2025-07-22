Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after buying an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 949,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,745,000 after purchasing an additional 885,476 shares during the period. Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,613,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 580,291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

