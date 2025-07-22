Bailard Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,942.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 176.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 138.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 110.4% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRGO opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -88.55%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

