Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,296 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

