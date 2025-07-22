Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Progressive by 498.5% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $245.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $208.13 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.09.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,669.16. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,972 shares of company stock worth $11,764,581. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

