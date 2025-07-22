Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.