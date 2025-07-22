Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $239,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XHE stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.05 million, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.25 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.
About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
