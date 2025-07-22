Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in General Mills by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in General Mills by 1,096.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

