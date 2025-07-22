Bailard Inc. Invests $87,000 in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 8,886.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. William Blair lowered shares of Cantaloupe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTLP

About Cantaloupe

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.