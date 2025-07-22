Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 26,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 193,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 55,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.82. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $137.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Insider Activity at Main Street Capital

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,198.62. The trade was a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

