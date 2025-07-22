Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 186,791 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,313,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 143,942 shares during the last quarter. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 19.1%

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.