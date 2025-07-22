Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 17,343 Shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $301.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.36.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

