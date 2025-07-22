Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $748,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,279 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 255 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 9,303 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,145.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,872,270. This trade represents a 9.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,962.25. This trade represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,866 shares of company stock valued at $11,462,773. 32.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.8%

DKS stock opened at $215.32 on Tuesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.37. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

