Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 179,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $110.83 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

