Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,319,000 after purchasing an additional 488,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after buying an additional 271,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after buying an additional 390,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

ED stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. Consolidated Edison Inc has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

