Larson Financial Group LLC Has $46,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2,175.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,902,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $149.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler cut Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $185.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average is $172.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

