961 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 165,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $169.02 and a 52-week high of $234.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Compass Point set a $260.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

