Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $682,000 Stock Position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9%

HYDB stock opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.87.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.