Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of C stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $94.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.