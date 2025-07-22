Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 207,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $9,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of KHC opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $25.44 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

