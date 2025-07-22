Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,318 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAK. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAK stock opened at $128.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $743.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

