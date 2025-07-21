Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $443,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $36.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,371.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

