Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $314,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 114.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 222.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

NYSE:D opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

