Wealth Alliance LLC Lowers Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,586 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

