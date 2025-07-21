Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 313.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,638 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.20 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

