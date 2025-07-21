Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,630 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1,124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 938,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,918,147.03. This represents a 35.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,897,063 shares of company stock worth $1,570,909,812. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

