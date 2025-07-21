Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 30,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

