Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,563,000 after acquiring an additional 951,050 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,061.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,210,000 after acquiring an additional 551,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $63.28.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

