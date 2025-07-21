Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $119,000 Stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 109.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GNT opened at $6.33 on Monday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 54,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $349,735.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,607,650 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,495.50. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 138,175 shares of company stock worth $889,754 in the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

